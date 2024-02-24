Golf pro reacts after her video of man giving her unsolicited advice goes viral

A video shared by Georgia Ball, a PGA professional golfer, recently went crazy viral. In the clip, a man, who is not visible on the screen, is heard critiquing Ball’s technique and giving her unsolicited advice. It didn’t take long for netizens to react to the video and many accused the unseen observer of mansplaining. Ball reportedly opened up about the video being viral and said that the reaction to the clip is “crazy” but in a good way. The image shows the golf pro whose video of getting unsolicited advice from a man went viral. (Instagram/@georgiagolfcoach)

“Can you believe he said this?” Ball wrote on Instagram and shared the video about three days ago. Since then, the clip has racked up over 11 million views and is also being reshared across varied social media platforms.

In the video, Ball is seen practising golf when a man is heard telling her that the way she is swinging her club is wrong. She politely tries to explain why she is using that particular technique and says that she is going through a "swing change" - a technique used by golfers. However, the other person goes on to make his point and even says that he has been playing golf for 20 years.

Talking to the BBC about the advice given by the man, Ball said that he was “right in what he said" but the way he “delivered the advice” is what irked people.

Take a look at this video that sparked the controversy:

Netizens suggested that she should have stopped the man and pointed out that she was a professional. Ball, however, told the BBC, “I wouldn't interrupt and say that”. "I suppose it's just the humble side of me,” she added.

"I'm just glad I can look back at it now and laugh about it because the majority of people and golfers are all just out to help each other," she told the outlet about the video.