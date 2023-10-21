Google Doodle celebrates jazz icon Adelaide Hall, on her 122nd birth anniversary

Google Doodle celebrated late jazz icon and singer Adelaide Hall's 122nd birthday on October 20 in honour of U.K. Black History Month. The Doodle artwork, which was created by London-based artist Hannah Ekuwa Buckman featured a portrait of the American-born U.K. entertainer in front of a colourful backdrop of musical notes, dancers, and musicians. In the artwork, Hall is wearing an elegant blush pink dress with jewels and her hair neatly put in a bun. Moreover, she is holding a microphone as she seems to be singing heartily in front of an audience enjoying the show. Adelaide Hall's 122nd birthday Google Doodle(Google Doodle)

Hall was born on October 20, 1901, in Brooklyn, New York to William Hall and Elizabeth Hall and also had an older sister named Evelyn. While her father was a music teacher and pianist, her mother was a domestic servant. The jazz icon had to work to support her mother after her father died in March 1917 and her sister in 1920 of influenza. She began her professional career in 1921 as a chorus member in an all-Black musical on Broadway called Shuffle Along.

ALSO READ: Google Doodle celebrates Appalachian Trail, world's longest hiking-only footpath in Virginia

Soon after her debut, Hall gained status as a singer with a remarkable voice and a powerful stage presence. She ventured on a European tour in 1925 for Chocolate Kiddies, playing in numerous cities including Hamburg, Geneva, Paris, and Vienna. The show turned out to be a great success, following which, she returned to Manhattan and performed on Broadway's biggest stages.

In 1927, she had her breakthrough moment with her song ‘Creole Love Call’ alongside Duke Ellington and his band. The song was widely successful and Hall was lauded for her revolutionary scat singing style. Moreover, this song gave birth to the genre of scat singing. In 1928, she joined the cast of Lew Leslie's Blackbird, a musical that ran for over 500 performances. Later in 1938, she moved to the U.K. after she was renowned in Europe. Since then, Hall has been regarded as one of the most prominent Black performers of all time.

Her scat singing was imitated by many, and to date, she is widely recognized as a jazz icon. Additionally, Hall was well-versed in dancing and was also a skilled actress. Her dynamic stage presence allowed her to form a deep connection with her audience. She also had a vibrant personality and a great sense of humour. She currently holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s most enduring recording artist. Her impressive career spanned almost eight decades.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!