Google employee forgets mouse at Bengaluru office, shows how vending machine comes to her rescue

A Google employee has offered a glimpse into one of the workplace perks available at the tech giant’s Bengaluru office after forgetting an essential piece of equipment needed for her work. Instead of having to buy a replacement or borrow one from a colleague, she simply headed to an office vending machine stocked with tech accessories that employees can reportedly use for free.

A Google employee shared a workplace perk that helped her quickly replace a forgotten mouse. (Instagram/nehaanoop.official)

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Neha Sharma shared a video of the experience on Instagram, showing how the vending machine came to her rescue after she realised she had forgotten her mouse.

(Also read: Google employee takes family on first tour of Bengaluru office: ‘Papa’s inner child was really alive’)

‘Thankfully, Google has these vending machines’

In the video, Sharma explained that her work involves spending much of the day juggling different screens, dashboards and numbers. Amid all that, however, she forgot the one accessory she could hardly work without.

"Working on multiple screens, endless dashboards, and numbers all day, and somehow I forgot the one thing I can't work without: my mouse. Thankfully, Google has these vending machines stocked with everything, from mouse and keyboards to earphones—all free for Googlers. Got saved, and now it's time to get back to making those numbers move," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The clip shows the vending machine inside the office containing accessories that employees may need during the working day. For Sharma, the facility meant she could quickly get a mouse and return to work without the forgotten device disrupting her schedule. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip shows the vending machine inside the office containing accessories that employees may need during the working day. For Sharma, the facility meant she could quickly get a mouse and return to work without the forgotten device disrupting her schedule. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing the video, she also highlighted that the benefits of working at Google extend beyond some of the more widely discussed perks associated with the company.

"Working at Google has benefits more than food and stocks. Vending machine for all the stuffs," the caption of the Instagram post reads.

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts to Google workplace perk

The clip has since attracted reactions from social media users, several of whom were impressed by the convenience offered to employees.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Google perks are on another level." Another praised the facility and commented, "Now that’s employee convenience!"

(Also read: Google employee busts hiring myths at tech giant: ‘It’s about skills, not IIT or IIM tags’)

Others pointed out how practical such a workplace benefit can be, particularly when employees unexpectedly need an accessory while working. "This is actually so useful," one person said.

A fourth user summed up their reaction to the vending machine by writing, "Corporate perks done right!"

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)