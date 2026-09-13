Google employee gives peek into modak-making activity at Bengaluru’s Ananta campus: ‘Every festival comes with an event’

With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, festive preparations have begun across homes, workplaces and communities. In Bengaluru, a Google employee got an early taste of the celebrations after the company’s Ananta office organised a modak-making activity, giving employees a chance to prepare the sweet traditionally associated with Lord Ganesha.

A Google employee joined a modak-making activity at her Bengaluru office ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. (Instagram/unfilteredgazal)

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The employee, Gazal Arora, shared a video on Instagram offering a glimpse of the activity at her workplace. In the clip, she also reflected on how frequently festivals and special occasions are celebrated at Google.

(Also read: Google techie takes parents to his 1.6 million sq ft Ananta office in Bengaluru: ‘Now they think…’)

‘Celebrated more festivals than I ever celebrated at home’

Speaking about her experience, Arora said, "In the 6 months since joining Google, I've celebrated more festivals than I ever celebrated at home. Whether it's Onam or Independence Day, you name it and Google has an event for you. So today, we had a modak creation activity at our office. At first glance, it seemed like it would be quite tough, but turns out, if the batter is already prepared for you and the moulds are provided, it's not that tough. So I created all these modaks, and they were really, really delicious!"

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{{^usCountry}} The video shows her participating in the activity and preparing several modaks with the ingredients and moulds provided at the workplace. What initially appeared difficult, she said, turned out to be considerably easier once she started making them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video shows her participating in the activity and preparing several modaks with the ingredients and moulds provided at the workplace. What initially appeared difficult, she said, turned out to be considerably easier once she started making them. {{/usCountry}}

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Arora shared the clip with a simple caption that read, "Modak making activity at Google."

Watch the clip here:

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The video comes ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, when modaks are commonly prepared and offered to Lord Ganesha. The sweet dumplings are closely associated with the festival and are made in different varieties across households.

(Also read: Bengaluru cab driver reveals why he loves Google Ananta office: 'We get tea, snacks and 3 buffet meals')

Internet reacts to Google’s festive activity

The workplace celebration caught the attention of social media users, with several people appreciating the activity and the festive atmosphere at the office.

One user wrote, "Google knows how to celebrate." Another person praised the initiative, saying, "Office culture done right." A third user appeared impressed by the activity and commented, "This looks so much fun." Meanwhile, another viewer had their eyes on the final result, writing, "Those modaks look delicious."

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)