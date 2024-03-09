Google employee shares a day in the office, netizens have mixed reactions

Saloni Rakholiya, who works at Google, shared a video on Instagram that has gone viral. In the clip, Rakholiya gives a comprehensive tour of her office, showcasing the various amenities available to employees. The video opens to show Rakholiya entering the Google office and going for breakfast after planning her day. She gives a tour of the breakfast area, where employees can enjoy meals, and the relaxation area, where people can unwind after a long day. Snapshot of the Google employee in office. (Instagram/@Saloni Rakholiya)

After her meal, she gets back to work. Once done, she reads a book and takes a lunch break. Following this, she does more work and enjoys an evening snack. Rakholiya concluded her day by exercising at the office gym. (Also Read: How ex-Google engineer stole AI secrets while working with Chinese companies)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 3.1 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The video has also received numerous likes and comments.

Check out how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Is this workplace or picnic spot?"

A second shared, "Sign me up already. I want to work there."

A third said, "Curious, how many hours do you really work?"

"How do you get placed in Google? Sister, let me know, please," posted a fourth.

A fifth added, "I would have stayed at the office and never logged out."

"An office designed to keep you at work longer by providing treats and rewards. Is this supposed to be a good thing for lifestyle?" shared a sixth.

"How to get a job at Google, and what qualifications and skills do we need?" asked a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this video?