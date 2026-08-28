Google Hyderabad employee brings parents to office for first time: ‘This is every girl’s dream’

A woman working at Google in Hyderabad shared a heartwarming video of her parents visiting her office for the first time, capturing a milestone that resonated with many social media users.

A Google Hyderabad employee brought her parents to her office for the first time and shared the emotional moment. (Instagram/thatmoodycoder)

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(Also read: ‘My office, their pride’: Google techie gives parents a tour of Bengaluru office. Watch)

Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Raksha Pahariya, posted a video documenting her parents’ visit to the Google office. The clip showed the family exploring different parts of the workplace and spending time together as Pahariya introduced them to the space where she works.

Parents explore Google office

In the video, Pahariya can be seen taking her parents around different sections of the office. The family also enjoyed some lighter moments, including playing pool and posing for photographs at various spots inside the workplace.

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{{^usCountry}} For Pahariya, however, the visit appeared to be much more than just an office tour. It marked a proud personal moment, allowing her parents to see firsthand the place connected to her professional journey and achievements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Pahariya, however, the visit appeared to be much more than just an office tour. It marked a proud personal moment, allowing her parents to see firsthand the place connected to her professional journey and achievements. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing the video, Pahariya wrote: "This is every girl’s dream, to bring her parents to the place her dreams brought her. Thanks a lot to Google, for this amazing experience! A little proud moment I’ve been waiting to share — my parents, at my Google office, for the very first time. Some milestones are sweeter when you get to show them to the two people who made them possible."

Watch the clip here:

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The caption reflected the emotional significance of the visit, particularly the joy of being able to share a professional milestone with the people she credited for making it possible.

Internet reacts to wholesome moment

The video drew reactions from social media users, many of whom related to the happiness of making one’s parents part of an important career milestone.

(Also read: Google employee takes family on first tour of Bengaluru office: ‘Papa’s inner child was really alive’)

One user wrote, "This is such a proud daughter moment." Another said, "Parents seeing their child’s success hits different." A third person commented, "Nothing beats making your parents proud." Echoing a similar sentiment, another user wrote, "Such a wholesome moment."

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)