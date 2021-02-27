IND USA
Google shared this image on Instagram along with two more.(Instagram/@googleindia)
Google shared this image on Instagram along with two more.(Instagram/@googleindia)
trending

Google shares Dos and Don’ts to follow until everyone gets vaccinated

“Even after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, continue to wear a mask and maintain distance until everyone is vaccinated,” Google wrote while sharing the images.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:40 AM IST

The world is still fighting with the pandemic. Thankfully, with different countries developing vaccinations, people are looking forward to the day when everyone will get vaccinated. However, until that happens, it is essential for everyone to follow the safety guidelines properly. Google has now shared a post related to the same. They posted ‘Dos and Don’ts’ to follow until everybody gets vaccinated. Consisting of different graphics, the post shows how to take care of oneself amid the ongoing pandemic.

“Even after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, continue to wear a mask and maintain distance until everyone is vaccinated,” they wrote while sharing the images. They also urged people to follow updates from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to get information regarding Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The images remind people of the importance of wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, and washing hands.

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 3,900 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Great share,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hand washing is required,” shared another.

What do you think of Google’s post?

instagram pic google india

