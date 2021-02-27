Google shares Dos and Don’ts to follow until everyone gets vaccinated
The world is still fighting with the pandemic. Thankfully, with different countries developing vaccinations, people are looking forward to the day when everyone will get vaccinated. However, until that happens, it is essential for everyone to follow the safety guidelines properly. Google has now shared a post related to the same. They posted ‘Dos and Don’ts’ to follow until everybody gets vaccinated. Consisting of different graphics, the post shows how to take care of oneself amid the ongoing pandemic.
“Even after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, continue to wear a mask and maintain distance until everyone is vaccinated,” they wrote while sharing the images. They also urged people to follow updates from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to get information regarding Covid-19 vaccination drive.
The images remind people of the importance of wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, and washing hands.
Take a look at the post:
Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 3,900 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.
“Great share,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hand washing is required,” shared another.
What do you think of Google’s post?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hubble spots comet that found ‘temporary parking place’ near Jupiter. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google shares Dos and Don’ts to follow until everyone gets vaccinated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People dine with Audrey Hepburn and Jon Hamm wax figures at New York restaurant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat missing for 15 years reunites with its human. Here's their story
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra shares jugaad pic, tweets it ‘doesn’t deserve any applause’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People come together to help delivery driver whose tearful video went viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo thinks hooman is pushing a wall, rushes to help her. Watch cute video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman who beat bone cancer as a kid is now headed into space. Here’s her story
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
81-year-old German woman becomes social media fitness star. Know her story
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aashka Goradia calls Smriti Irani an ‘incredible woman,’ posts pics. She replies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pet rat Donut finishes agility course like a pro. Watch amazing video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor replies to Zomato's Kabir Singh inspired birthday wish for him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elephant charges towards car moments after tourist says 'Kuch nahi hoga'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man in Bihar sets aside rooms in his home for protecting birds. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Belgian cinema chain gets creative with popcorn-on-demand service
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox