Google software engineer builds ‘world’s first AI dress’. It has snakes staring at people

A video shared by a software engineer working with Google has surprised and amazed people. The video shows her creation, which she dubbed the “world’s first AI dress.” It shows her wearing a dress with robotic snakes programmed to detect faces and look at people. The image shows a Google software engineer who shared how she made the "world’s first AI dress" with robotic snakes that stare at people. (Instagram/@shebuildsrobots)

“My robotic Medusa dress is finally done,” Christina Ernst wrote while sharing the video on a page she manages. Called She Builds Robots, the page's bio explains that it aims to teach girls to build robots.

In the video, Ernst explains how she built the dress with the robotic snakes. She also gives a glimpse of her failed prototypes and shares how she programmed the snake to detect faces.

Take a look at the interesting video here:

With over 2.9 million views, the video has accumulated many comments. Many were in awe of the creation and praised her.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“The people who are ‘disappointed by this’… are we seeing the same video? I’m sorry but this is amazing. Looking forward to seeing everyone else build their robot snake dresses,” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “I'm also an Engineer and I love fashion, so I really love this project! There are many comments saying they expect something different, I wish they knew the amount of effort, time and money it takes to do this kind of project. Well done girl.”

An individual commented, “You said there's a lot you would improve, but literally the only thing I could imagine improving is more snakes. Though I'm sure that would be a weight issue. It's beautiful as is!”

“Amazing! Is there any way to ‘fill’ the gaps between the moving snake parts and the fixed tails on the body of the dress?” a fourth wrote.

Ernst addressed people’s opinions, praise and criticism of her dress and shared, “I certainly had much higher expectations for the design as well! I experimented with air dry clay, foam, fabric, 3D printing, and embroidery to add snakes while keeping the weight down. But at some point, I was ready to call this effort, since it’s just a project I was doing in the evenings for fun before this account blew up and since I’m a full time engineer. Engineering is about trade offs and I’m happy with the ones I made”.

What are your thoughts on this video of the amazing AI-backed dress with moving robotic snakes?