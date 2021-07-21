Goose that paid a surprise visit to mate in surgery shares a meal with it. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The wildlife centre wrote that the goose, who underwent surgery, is doing well and he gets regular visits from his mate.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 09:10 AM IST
The image shows the goose sharing a meal with its mate.

If you have been around the Internet for the past few days, there is a possibility you may have heard about the story of how a goose paid a surprise visit to its mate during its emergency surgery. Images of the duo meeting each other went viral online, now there is a new video involving them. It shows the birds sharing a meal. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you with a warm feeling in your heart.

Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center took to Instagram to share the video. “Arnold Update!!!” they wrote. The medical centre named the sick goose Arnold and his mate Amelia. They wrote that the goose is doing well and will be waddling in no time. They added how his mate visits his daily.

“We continued to do his treatments near the door and yesterday we managed to set up a temporary pen so they could share a meal,” they wrote. They also informed that Arnold will remain in the hospital till he is completely cured.

Since being shared a little over ten hours ago, the video has already gathered nearly 1,900 views and the numbers are only increasing.

“Ahhh I'm trying not to cry at work while reading this. I'm so happy he's doing well. He definitely wants to gets those bandages off,” wrote an Instagram user. “Such an incredible story,” shared another. “There’s nothing sweeter. Their story has made my week,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this incredible video?

