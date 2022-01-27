Grandma supports her trans grandkid by altering his Raggedy Ann doll. See pics

To love and support their grandkids is what every grandparent dreams of, no matter what comes to be. This tweet that was shared by a grandchild who was assigned female at birth but then transitioned to male, shows just that. The tweet was made regarding a Raggedy Ann doll that was gifted to him by his grandmother back when he was a child.

In the caption that accompanies this post where he has also attached ‘before and after’ photos of the doll, he adds more clarity as to what happened. He writes, “So when I was a kid, I had a raggedy Ann doll given to me by my grandmother. It had my birth name embroidered into a heart on its chest. This Christmas my Grandmother borrowed it and gave it back, now with pants, shorter hair, and my new name sewn in place. He's trans, like me.”

The post was originally shared in 2018 but has been going viral again recently. Look at the viral yet wholesome tweet for yourself right here:

Since being shared, this post has accumulated more than one lakh likes. It has also received several heartwarming comments.

“This is such a perfect and wholesome thing - happy holidays,” posted a Twitter user. “Someone is chopping hella onions in here. Your grandmother is a gem!” wrote another, emotionally. “Your granny is a legend. Respect,” commented a third.

In a reply to this tweet, he added two more photos where he spoke about how his grandma made sure to accept his new name in similarly sweet ways. “Other name-based gifts I got from my grandmother include: an engraved pocket knife, and this sick t-shirt I'm never taking off,” it reads.

