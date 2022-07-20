Grandpa lets grandkids play in a puddle. Watch delightful video

It is always delightful to watch videos that showcase the bond between grandparents and their grandchildren. Grandkids are fond of their grandparents as they play with them and they form so many memories. Like this video of a grandpa having fun with his grandkids that was posted on Instagram.

The video was posted on the Instagram account rebekahvanscoy that belongs to a woman named Rebekah Van Scoy. “Sometimes grandpa does things that mama does not approve of,” says a text insert on the video. The man is seen letting his grandkids play in a puddle that has formed near their car. As the children are having fun playing, the man asks his daughter to stop filming them. “At the end… it’s content dad!!! The people love ya. He says he doesn’t like me filming but I think part of him enjoys it. How do you say no to all these video memories of you and your grandkids?!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted on July 9 and it has received more than 4.2 million views so far. It has also received various comments.

“Just building the immune systems,” commented an Instagram user. “That’s a real grandpa. Lol,” wrote another. “My kids were jumping around in puddles one day like this and an older gentleman walked by and as he did said “it’s so good to see kids being kids,”” a third individual posted. “I wonder was grandpa the type of dad; that was avoid the puddles dad; and realised later on; life is too short; not to jump in the puddles?” asked another user. The woman who posted the video replied, “He was a jump in the puddles, “build your immunity” dad.”