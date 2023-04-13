Grandpa secretly drops seashells on beach so his granddaughter can collect them

Grandparents share a special bond with their grandkids. And they often do different things to make their grandchildren happy. Just like this grandpa did while visiting a beach with his granddaughter. Shared by Instagram user Allyson Dore, the video may tug at your heartstrings. The sweet video of a grandpa's sweet gesture for his granddaughter has won people over.(Instagram/@thedorefam)

“The best life lesson anyone could have ever taught me. Pop is a legend,” reads the caption posted along with the video. Text overlays appearing on the screen explains that the granddad has been very excited and eager to go seashell hunting on the beach with his granddaughter. And, the video shows why. The video captures him secretly placing seashells at different parts of the beach for the kid to find.

Take a look at the heartwarming video:

The video was shared on April 3. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more 3.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Is he looking for another grandkid? I’m almost 35 but I’d happily go seashell hunting with this angel of a human,” shared an Instagram user. “Makes you wonder how many moments he created just like that for you,” commented another. “My dad did this near the Ohio river with my kids but used arrowheads. They still talk about it and they are adults now. I don’t think I’ll tell them the truth until and if they have children of their own,” expressed a third. “My grandpa used to take us to the “chocolate bar” tree. It would drop tons of chocolate bars and candy down for us. When we got there they were already on the ground. He was so fun like that,” wrote a fourth.

