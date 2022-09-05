Grandparents met in 7th grade, continue to be in love after 60 years of marriage

As the Internet agrees, falling in love is easy but staying in love takes a lot of patience, hard work and luck for it to work out just right. And that is exactly what can be seen in this one video that was originally shared on TikTok and later reshared on Instagram on the page Today Years Old. The video opens with a text insert that explains that the two grandparents who can be seen in this video had met when they were both in seventh grade. And as the video progresses, one gets to see that the couple is still as much in love as ever. The video also explains that the duo has been married for over 60 years now and this is the celebration of it.

Both of the people in this video, the grandma and grandpa, happen to be 80 years old. They can be seen cutting two cakes with ‘60’ and ‘80’ numerical candles on it. By now, you know exactly why there are two cakes with these two numbers on it. “So rare to see these days,” reads the caption that this video has been shared on the social media platform with.

Posted around six days ago, this video has received more than 6.72 lakh likes on it so far. It has also received various congratulatory comments and the numbers only keep going up.

“Why is this too much to ask for?“ shared an Instagram user. “Thank you for sharing,” commented the person who originally shared this video. “They look amazing for 80,” points out a third.