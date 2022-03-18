Grandpa’s way of showing love for his grandkids will melt your heart. Watch

The bond that grandparents share with their grandkids is very special. Probably that is the reason the videos that showcase this beautiful relationship often end up winning people over. Just like this video that shows the way a grandpa expresses his love for his grandkids. There is a chance that the video will fill your heart with a warm feeling.

The video is posted on Instagram by Chelsea Martin. She also shared a descriptive caption to explain what takes place in the video. “We lived with my parents for 29 days as we waited to close on our new house. Every morning my dad would wake up early to make my kids breakfast before school. Grandpa’s are the best!” she wrote.

Take a look at the video that may melt your heart into a puddle:

The video has been posted last month. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 53,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many couldn’t stop sharing how they absolutely love the video.

“When you are a parent you don’t get to enjoy your kids in the morning... too much on your mind... I LOVE breakfast with my Grandson when he stays over,” wrote an Instagram user. “Grandparents are the best. We lived with my parents for 4 years. My girls love them so much. They can't go a day without talking to them. Always ask to go over to their house,” posted another. “Great moments,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON