Groom struggles to hold back tears during bride's vidai ceremony: 'True love in its purest form'

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Dec 01, 2024 03:57 PM IST

A viral wedding video captured the groom’s heartfelt tears during his bride’s vidai, melting hearts and reminding viewers of true love and deep connection.

It’s not the lavish venue, the designer outfits, or the exquisite food that truly make a wedding memorable. Instead, it’s the undeniable chemistry between the couple that adds the perfect touch. A recent wedding video circulating on social media has captured just that, leaving viewers both emotional and impressed. The heartfelt moment, shared on Instagram, features a groom struggling to hold back tears during his bride’s vidai ceremony.

In viral video, groom struggled to hold back tears during bride's vidai ceremony, melting hearts.(Instagram/socialshadi)
In viral video, groom struggled to hold back tears during bride's vidai ceremony, melting hearts.(Instagram/socialshadi)

A wedding video that melted hearts

The emotional clip, uploaded on Instagram by the handle ‘socialshadi’, quickly went viral, amassing over 1.8 million views. The video shows the groom visibly emotional as his bride prepares to leave her family home. The genuine display of emotion touched the hearts of viewers, who praised the couple’s deep connection and bond. The post was captioned, “You know you found a keeper when he cries during your vidaai.” It wasn’t just the bride who had a tearful goodbye—her groom's emotions were palpable, making the moment all the more heartwarming.

Watch the clip here:

Heartfelt responses

The video didn’t just capture the attention of viewers—it left them moved. Many took to the comment section to share their thoughts, with some expressing how it reminded them of their own emotional experiences at weddings. One user wrote, “This is what true love looks like. I can’t stop crying watching this.” Another shared, “You can see how much he truly loves her. Such a pure moment.” Many others echoed similar sentiments, with one commenter saying, “The groom’s emotions say it all—he’s not just gaining a wife, he’s gaining a lifelong partner.”

One viewer added, “This video is a beautiful reminder of the emotional bond we share with our loved ones.” Another user shared, “What an emotional vidai. It’s rare to see a groom so visibly emotional, and it makes me believe in true love even more.” A comment even joked, “This video is proof that the bride’s vidai is just as emotional for the groom as it is for the bride!” Many users were left in awe of how the groom's tears showcased his commitment and love, while one user simply stated, “This moment is pure and unfiltered love.”

