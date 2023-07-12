Groom’s sister in saree dances to Sharara, steals hearts at wedding

Sharara, a song from the 2002 romantic drama Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, has been a go-to number for people who love to dance. Sung by Asha Bhosle and composed by the musical duo Jeet and Pritam, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, this song has remained a favourite even after two decades since its release. It’s a go-to number that gets people on their feet and, therefore, frequently played at parties. Recently, a woman chose to dance to this song at her brother’s wedding, that too in a black saree. Her captivating performance not only won over the wedding guests but also caught the attention of netizens. The video is such that It might even prompt you to watch it over loop and groove along to the song’s catchy beats.

Also Read| Man in saree shows his dance moves to Tip Tip Barsa Paani

Groom’s sister matching steps to the song Sharara. (Instagram/@sakshimaken)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video in question was shared by Instagram user Sakshi Maken. In the dance video that is quickly gaining traction online, the groom’s sister can be seen in a stunning sheer black saree and energetically dancing to the song Sharara. She lights up the dance floor as she performs to the song, leaving the audience cheering for her.

Watch the video of the groom’s sister dancing to Sharara here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on June 25 on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 8.4 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the video of the groom’s sister dancing to Sharara:

An Instagram user wrote, “Slaying the Dance floor.” “Waiting for my brother’s marriage to dance like this,” added another. A third commented, “You got me sharara sharara.” “Just wow,” expressed a fourth. A fifth shared, “OMG! Pencil heels and that dance.” “Amazing, I watched it 5 times,” posted a sixth. What are your thoughts on this dance video?

Also Read| Influencer faces backlash for dancing inside Delhi Metro

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON