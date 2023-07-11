Man in saree dances to Tip Tip Barsa Paani, netizens love his moves

The song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the 1994 action film Mohra is still a timeless hit that continues to captivate listeners with its infectious beats and lyrics. And even after so many years of its release, it remains a favourite among music enthusiasts who can’t help but dance along whenever it plays. Many even record themselves grooving to this romantic Bollywood song and share the videos online. Just like this video shared on Instagram. In it, one can see a man tapping his feet to the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Man in a saree dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Paani. (Instagram/@amit_the_shinning_star)

“Guys don’t miss the end,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram by professional dancer Nand Gopal. The video that is slowly gaining popularity online shows Gopal in an orange saree dancing to the song Tip Tip Barsa Pani. As he gracefully matches steps to the song’s rhythm, his on-point expressions and perfectly executed dance moves leave viewers in awe.

Watch the video of a man dancing in a saree to Tip Tip Barsa Paani below:

Since being shared on June 30 on Instagram, the video has accumulated over 4.1 lakh views and more than 27,100 likes. The dance video has also raked numerous comments from netizens.

Here’s how people posted reacted to the dance video:

“This is called real paani me aag lagana. What a talent. I wish I could copy your steps and dance like you. I wish I had a flexible body like you. Keep it up,” posted an individual. Another added, “Awesome bhai (bro).” “You are a good dancer, so keep it up,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Hats off to your beautiful dance, flexible body and sexy moves.” “Really mind-blowing dance. I really liked your dance steps. Keep it up,” joined a fifth. Many even dropped fire and love-struck emoticons in the comments section.

About the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani

Mohra song Tip Tip Barsa Paani is sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. Anand Bakshi wrote this iconic Hindi song, and Viju Shah composed it. The romantic 90’s song was picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

