Home / Trending / Man in saree dances to Tip Tip Barsa Paani, netizens love his moves

Man in saree dances to Tip Tip Barsa Paani, netizens love his moves

ByArfa Javaid
Jul 11, 2023 08:59 AM IST

A video of a man dancing to the Bollywood song Tip Tip Barsa Paani is gaining popularity on Instagram. What’s more, the man is grooving to the song in a saree.

The song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the 1994 action film Mohra is still a timeless hit that continues to captivate listeners with its infectious beats and lyrics. And even after so many years of its release, it remains a favourite among music enthusiasts who can’t help but dance along whenever it plays. Many even record themselves grooving to this romantic Bollywood song and share the videos online. Just like this video shared on Instagram. In it, one can see a man tapping his feet to the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Man in a saree dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Paani. (Instagram/@amit_the_shinning_star)
Man in a saree dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Paani. (Instagram/@amit_the_shinning_star)

Also Read| Couple dances in heavy rain, recreates Shahid, Kareena’s Tum Se Hi

“Guys don’t miss the end,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram by professional dancer Nand Gopal. The video that is slowly gaining popularity online shows Gopal in an orange saree dancing to the song Tip Tip Barsa Pani. As he gracefully matches steps to the song’s rhythm, his on-point expressions and perfectly executed dance moves leave viewers in awe.

Watch the video of a man dancing in a saree to Tip Tip Barsa Paani below:

Since being shared on June 30 on Instagram, the video has accumulated over 4.1 lakh views and more than 27,100 likes. The dance video has also raked numerous comments from netizens.

Here’s how people posted reacted to the dance video:

“This is called real paani me aag lagana. What a talent. I wish I could copy your steps and dance like you. I wish I had a flexible body like you. Keep it up,” posted an individual. Another added, “Awesome bhai (bro).” “You are a good dancer, so keep it up,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Hats off to your beautiful dance, flexible body and sexy moves.” “Really mind-blowing dance. I really liked your dance steps. Keep it up,” joined a fifth. Many even dropped fire and love-struck emoticons in the comments section.

About the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani

Mohra song Tip Tip Barsa Paani is sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. Anand Bakshi wrote this iconic Hindi song, and Viju Shah composed it. The romantic 90’s song was picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

Also Read| Influencer faces backlash for dancing inside Delhi Metro

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out