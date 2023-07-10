Couple dances in heavy rain in Mumbai, recreates Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor’s Tum Se Hi

The song Tum Se Hi from the 2007 romantic musical film Jab We Met has been a fan favourite of many. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, this enchanting melody is sung by Mohit Chauhan and beautifully penned by Irshad Kamil, with music composed by Pritam. Even after several years of its release, the song continues to captivate listeners. Many even groove to its tunes and share their dance videos on social media platforms. Among the countless videos featuring the song, one, in particular, is capturing people’s attention. In it, one can see a couple dancing on the footpath in heavy rain in Mumbai to the melodious tunes of Tum Se Hi. The video is so captivating that you might find yourself watching it on repeat. The image shows couple recreating Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s Tum Se Hi in heavy rain. (Twitter/@theLostFirsbee)

“This or nothing. Najar na lage,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on Twitter. The video shows a couple dancing on the footpath while it is raining heavily. With big smiles, both the man and the woman match steps to the song as cars and kaali peeli taxis pass behind them. Onlookers can’t help but notice the couple’s infectious energy and find themselves smiling in response to their dance performance.

Watch the video of the couple dancing in Mumbai rain here:

The video was shared three days ago on Instagram. Since being shared, it has accumulated over 2.2 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The video has also collected more than 3,800 likes and over 700 retweets. Many even took to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments section:

“This kind of love still exist?” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “I want what they have.” “Been there done that it still didn’t last,” commented a third. A fourth shared, “Dancing in the rain. Anyone know the song btw?” “Manifesting a relationship like this since forever,” wrote a fifth. A sixth expressed, “Omg, so cute.” Did the video curl up your lips into a smile?

