Grown-ups play basketball with kid, he scores and they celebrate. Watch

If you’re looking to watch something adorable that’ll make you beam with joy, this video of a kid playing basketball with adults will do the trick perfectly. The video has been posted on Reddit and has been collecting tons of wonderful reactions.

All of 37 seconds long, the video shows the group of grown-ups playing with a ball and encouraging the kid to join them. The boy eventually runs towards the basketball pole and even takes a tumble, but that doesn’t stop him. He gets up after encouragement from the adults and even scores a basket. What’s even more adorable is the way the team celebrates the little kid for his amazing achievement.

The video will definitely put a smile on your face. Watch the clip below:





Since being posted some 19 hours ago, the video has collected over 32,000 upvotes and many heartening comments.

“The fact that a bunch of people/adults made him feel like he won the Gold medal makes my heart smile. Particularly since it has been a rough afternoon!” posted an individual. “The support from the big guys is amazing,” added another. “So adorable! What a way to build the little fellow's self-confidence,” added a third.

People also couldn’t help comment about the cute dog in the video. “Dog could've easily stolen the show but let the little guy have his moment. Good dog,” posted a Reddit user.

What do you think of this video? Did it make you smile?