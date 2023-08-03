Guinea pig solves maze like a pro. Watch

Have you ever seen those videos that showcase people trying to solve mazes? Getting into a maze and trying to reach the endpoint can be quite challenging. However, for this guinea pig, it seemed like a piece of cake. Snapshot of guinea pig solving the maze.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)

In a video shared by the Twitter handle @buitengebieden, you can see a guinea pig getting out of a maze made with cardboard. The clip opens to show a guinea pig entering a maze. At first, it looks around, trying to get out. But soon, it just climbs on top of it and escapes. In the caption of the post, @buitengebieden wrote, "Thinking outside the box."

Watch the video of this guinea pig solving the maze here:

This post was shared on August 3. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 2.4 million times. The share has also been liked several times. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here’s what people had to say about this video:

An individual wrote, "He didn't let the obstacles others put up for him stop him. Good for him." A second added, "Dunno why, but I really like this." A third shared, "When you're tired and witty at the same time." A fourth posted, "This 3D thinking. Furball is not restricted to 2D thinking. Homey went vertical." A fifth commented, "More like, thinking above the box." A sixth joked, "This little guy is much smarter than I am! I went through a maze four years ago, and I just got out last Wednesday! Sigh."