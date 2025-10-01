'Gujarat's special garba': Men dance in sarees to lift 200-year-old curse in Ahmedabad

In the Sadu Mata Ni Pol area of Ahmedabad, a 200-year-old ritual unfolds every year on the eighth night of Navratri. Men in sarees perform Garba in a tradition known as Saduma na Garba, honouring an ancient story of devotion, penance, and a curse. Every Navratri, on its eighth night, men of the Barot community perform Garba dressed in sarees.(@awesome.amdavad/Instagram)

An Instagram reel capturing this unique Garba went viral, drawing attention from across India.

The reel was shared by Awesome Amdavad on Instagram, with the caption, “Saree Garba Ritual at Sadu Mata Ni Pol in Amdavad.”

Honouring Saduben’s ancient curse:

According to local beliefs, this ritual is more than just a dance. Over 200 years ago, a woman named Saduben asked the men of the Barot community to protect her when a Mughal nobleman wanted her as a concubine.

Sadly, the men did not help her, and she lost her child. Angry and sad, Saduben cursed the men, saying that their future generations would be cowardly. She then committed ‘sati’, leaving a lasting mark on the community.

Every year, men perform Garba in sarees to show penance and respect for Saduben’s curse.

The video was shared on September 30, 2025, and has since gained 1.9 million views and over 60,000 likes.

Here's how people reacted to this video:

The video quickly went viral on social media, with people praising the men for their courage and dedication.

One of the users, Divya R Mhaske, commented, “And some people were mocking a minister by making him wear a saree… They need to watch this video!!! Jai mata di”

A second user commented, “A 200-year-old tradition where men from the Barot community dress as women as an act of penance and apology for their inability to protect Saduma.”

“This is to teach men humility and respect for women. Something like this happens in some places of Bengal as well,” another user commented.

Many viewers said it was inspiring to see history and culture celebrated in such a colourful and unique way.