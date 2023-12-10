Gulab jamun lattes debut in New York City. Would you try one?
“Meet the new drink on the block - the gulab jamun latte,” wrote New York City’s eatery while introducing the drink on Instagram.
Gulab jamun and latte are enjoyed by people separately. But have you ever considered mixing the sweetness of gulab jamun with the creamy latte? Well, a restaurant in New York City has introduced this novel drink, and it has been met with mixed reviews from netizens. While many want to try this concoction, others are simply not buying the idea of mixing sweet with coffee.
“Meet the new drink on the block - the gulab jamun latte. Gulab jamun is a sweet dessert made with saffron and khoa that we turned into a latte — get it iced or hot, we love to see it all,” wrote Kolkata Chai Co. while introducing the new drink to people.
In yet another Instagram post, the eatery mentioned that it is permanently on their menu for the winter and will be available at their outlets in East Village and Nolita.
The latest concoction received mixed reactions from netizens.
Here’s how people are reacting to gulab jamun latte:
“Can this drink be made vegan?” posted an individual.
Another added, “OK, now that sounds delicious.”
“Need it,” expressed a third.
A fourth joined, “Iconic.”
“Gawd dammit. Mood kharab kar diya [Ah, that really ruined my mood],” shared a fifth.
A sixth commented, “Mood kharab kar diya [Ruined my mood].”
What are your thoughts on this? Would you like to try it?