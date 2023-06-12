‘Gulli danda was my favourite’: Shah Rukh Khan sparks nostalgia on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan frequently engages with his fans through #AskSRK sessions on Twitter, where eager people from all corners of the globe ask him various things. The questions range from his everyday routine and film projects to his food preferences and hobbies, as fans seek to know more about their beloved superstar. Recently, one of Shah Rukh Khan's responses during a #AskSRK session has sparked nostalgia among Twitter users.

Shah Rukh Khan conducted an #AskSRK session.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It all started when Twitter user Nitesh Sharma asked Shah Rukh Khan, “#AskSRK Sir Kya aapne bachpan me kavi Kancha yaani Marble kheli hai (Sir have you ever played with marbles in your childhood?)” To this, Shah Rukh replied by saying, “Bahut khela hai…use to love it and Lattoo also. Gulli Danda was my favourite (I have played with them a lot. Used to love lattoo. Gulli danda was my favourite.)”

Take a look at the post below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared just a few minutes ago. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 2000 times. Many also shared comments on this.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Gulli Danda was every 90s kids favourite game." A second added, "That's so true, and 90's game is very nostalgic." "Gulli Danda was my favourite also," expressed a third. A fourth shared, "Best childhood game."