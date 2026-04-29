Gurgaon couple earning 36 LPA refuse to have a child: ‘Can’t even afford a decent 1BHK’

A Gurgaon couple earning a combined income of ₹36 lakh per annum say they can’t afford to have a child in this economy. The couple’s reasoning for not having a child was shared on social media by their cousin Harsh Gupta, a person who deals in real estate in the Delhi NCR region.

The Gurgaon couple says that even ₹ 36 LPA is insufficient to have children (Representational image)

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Gupta explained that his 35-year-old cousin earns ₹2 lakh every month. His wife’s salary is ₹1 lakh per month. On paper, their combined income of ₹36 LPA sounds impressive. However, the rising cost of living, coupled with skyrocketing school fees, has deterred them from family planning.

“My cousin in Gurugram isn’t having kids. He’s 35, earns ₹2L/month, his wife earns ₹1L/month. On paper, they’re doing well,” Gupta said in a post shared on Meta-owned Threads.

Double income, no kids

Gupta said that his cousin’s reason for not having a child is simple — “I can’t even afford a decent 1BHK in Gurugram. How do I find more space for a child when I can’t even afford enough space for myself,” he says.

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{{^usCountry}} The post highlights how even ₹36 LPA is not enough to afford decent properties in Gurgaon, India’s second-largest IT hub that neighbours the national capital of Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post highlights how even ₹36 LPA is not enough to afford decent properties in Gurgaon, India’s second-largest IT hub that neighbours the national capital of Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the sky-high real estate prices in India are one factor why his cousin, and others in a similar position, do not want to expand their families, there is one more factor too. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the sky-high real estate prices in India are one factor why his cousin, and others in a similar position, do not want to expand their families, there is one more factor too. {{/usCountry}}

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Gupta’s cousin noted that he cannot afford to set aside ₹35,000 to 40,000 every month for private schooling.

(Also read: Senior KG school fee of ₹2.25 lakh shocks internet: ‘Out of control’)

Sharing his cousin’s example, Gupta said it was unsurprising to see why urban couples are increasingly choosing to go child-free. “And then we act surprised when fertility rates decline in urban cities,” he wrote.

Post sparks debate

The Gurgaon couple are one in a large number of couples who are choosing not to have children. Their lifestyle has its own acronym — they are known as DINK couples. A DINK couple ("Double Income, No Kids") refers to partners who are both employed and have chosen not to have children. Instead of parenthood, they choose to focus on high disposable income, career advancement, travel etc.

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Gupta’s post sparked a discussion online. (Also read: DINK lifestyle: Catching the imagination of young couples)

“He's right. People should only have kids if and when they are capable of providing a stable house and life. Stable doesn't mean both parents earning. Stable means present parents,” wrote one user on Instagram.

“Salute them for thinking about the child's future and trying to secure it before birthing them,” another said.

“Let them fool around. They will realise their mistakes soon but it would be too late by then,” a user countered.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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