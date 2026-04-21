Senior KG school fee of ₹2.25 lakh shocks internet: ‘Out of control’

Sakshi’s photo showed the fee breakdown for the academic year 2026-27 at an unspecified school. The school charged parents ₹15,000 as admission fee and ₹33,000 as non-refundable caution money.

The post resonated with a large number of users, many of whom expressed disbelief and frustration over what they see as the increasing commercialisation of education.

Sakshi, a software developer, shared the breakdown with the caption, “2.5 lakh fees for learning Twinkle Twinkle ” — pointing to the absurdity of the school fee amount.

Social media users have been left stunned after a school’s annual fee of ₹2.25 lakh for kindergarten students went viral online, sparking a wider debate about the rising cost of early education in India. The fee breakdown, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a software developer named Sakshi, quickly gained traction, with many questioning how such steep charges are justified for pre-primary schooling.

At the bottom, the school added a disclaimer – the fee did not include money that would be charged for school shoes, socks and cafeteria meals.

(Also read: ' ₹1.24 lakh quarterly nursery fee': Gurgaon founder's post on rising school costs sparks discussion)

Internet says ‘out of control’ The post has been going viral on X, where it has collected nearly half a million views. While some argued that premium schools offer better infrastructure and global exposure, others said such fees make quality education increasingly inaccessible for middle-class families, fuelling concerns about affordability and inequality from the very start of a child’s academic journey.

“This is clearly going out of control. What is govt doing? Why no regulations to control this fee hike?” asked one X user.

“IB school starts from 3.5 lac for nursery. Includes music room, free food in cafeteria, activity room, swimming, skating, etc. All classrooms are AC. Schools look like five star hotels the moment you enter the reception,” another pointed out.

Some said that expensive fee is the cost of getting a private-school education in India.

“Pure capitalism at play here. Let parents send their kids to govt schools for free... But no, if we do that, what will our apartment society think of us...we shall not allow ourselves to be looked at differently by other snob parents,” a user said on X.

(Also read: Surgeon’s post on ‘ ₹8400 parent orientation fee’ for nursery leaves people in disbelief: ‘Profitable business’)