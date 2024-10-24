Surgeon’s post on ‘ ₹8400 parent orientation fee’ for nursery leaves people in disbelief: ‘Profitable business’
A surgeon posted an image showing a detailed breakdown of the nursery and Junior KG class fees, including a “ ₹8400 parent orientation fee.”
A photo revealing an exorbitant fee structure for school admission has ignited a firestorm of outrage and disbelief among social media users. The most shocking detail? An ₹8,400 “one-time” charge for a parents' orientation. An ENT surgeon, appalled by the situation, shared the post on X, claiming that parents who willingly pay this amount would hesitate to spend even 25% of it on a doctor.
“8400 INR parent orientation fee!!! No parent will ever agree to pay even 20% of this for a doctor's consultation… I am planning to open a school now,” Jagdish Chaturvedi, whose profile says he is also a stand-up comedian and an entrepreneur in addition to being a surgeon, posted this caption along with the picture.
Take a look at the photo here:
Social media shares opinions:
Expectedly, the fee structure irritated people, with many claiming that education has become a business. One individual wrote, “We need a revolution in the education system. Can some startups develop an affordable price structure with a good-quality education syllabus?” Another added, “Profitable business, nothing else!”
A third expressed, “People are ready to pay, and so they are looting. Think of a situation when there are no takers. They will reduce the fee.” A fourth commented, “People will spend for their children what they will never do for themselves. That is why expensive coaching centres, schools, and colleges are increasing like crazy.”
The viral picture, however, was not recently shared on X. It was originally posted back in December 2023 with a sarcastic comment by an individual. An X user wrote, “Now I understand why my father sent me to a government school,” while posting the detailed breakdown of the nursery and Junior KG class fees for the 2024-25 batch.
What are your thoughts on this fee structure for a nursery student?