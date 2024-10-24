Menu Explore
Surgeon’s post on ‘ 8400 parent orientation fee’ for nursery leaves people in disbelief: ‘Profitable business’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Oct 24, 2024 07:42 AM IST

A surgeon posted an image showing a detailed breakdown of the nursery and Junior KG class fees, including a “ ₹8400 parent orientation fee.”

A photo revealing an exorbitant fee structure for school admission has ignited a firestorm of outrage and disbelief among social media users. The most shocking detail? An 8,400 “one-time” charge for a parents' orientation. An ENT surgeon, appalled by the situation, shared the post on X, claiming that parents who willingly pay this amount would hesitate to spend even 25% of it on a doctor.

The surgeon’s post on the “ <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8400 parent orientation fee” has gone viral. (Unsplash/gautamarora1991, Screengrab)
The surgeon’s post on the “ 8400 parent orientation fee” has gone viral. (Unsplash/gautamarora1991, Screengrab)

“8400 INR parent orientation fee!!! No parent will ever agree to pay even 20% of this for a doctor's consultation… I am planning to open a school now,” Jagdish Chaturvedi, whose profile says he is also a stand-up comedian and an entrepreneur in addition to being a surgeon, posted this caption along with the picture.

Also Read: Delhi CA pays 4.3 lakh as son’s playschool fee: ‘More than my entire education expense’

Take a look at the photo here:

Social media shares opinions:

Expectedly, the fee structure irritated people, with many claiming that education has become a business. One individual wrote, “We need a revolution in the education system. Can some startups develop an affordable price structure with a good-quality education syllabus?” Another added, “Profitable business, nothing else!”

A third expressed, “People are ready to pay, and so they are looting. Think of a situation when there are no takers. They will reduce the fee.” A fourth commented, “People will spend for their children what they will never do for themselves. That is why expensive coaching centres, schools, and colleges are increasing like crazy.”

Also Read: Gurgaon father’s post on Class 3 boy’s CBSE school fee hike hits a raw nerve: ‘9 LPA for Class 12'

The viral picture, however, was not recently shared on X. It was originally posted back in December 2023 with a sarcastic comment by an individual. An X user wrote, “Now I understand why my father sent me to a government school,” while posting the detailed breakdown of the nursery and Junior KG class fees for the 2024-25 batch.

What are your thoughts on this fee structure for a nursery student?

