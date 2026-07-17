‘Gurgaon is like ginger, growing everywhere’: Woman’s rant about city roads goes viral

A woman’s brutally honest take on Gurgaon’s poor roads, confusing development and daily travel struggles has struck a chord with social media users. In a humorous Instagram video, she compared the city’s unplanned expansion to ginger sprouting randomly in every direction and described navigating its streets as an exhausting experience.

A woman’s witty rant about Gurgaon’s roads, traffic and poor planning resonated with social media users. (Instagram/sowhat_sakshi)

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The woman, identified as Sakshi, shared her observations while speaking about the problems residents regularly face, particularly during the rainy season.

‘The roads are absolutely terrible’

“I don’t think I have ever seen a city quite like Gurgaon. This city is like ginger—it seems to have sprouted randomly in every direction. The roads are absolutely terrible. Oh my God! If it rains here, you will witness complete chaos on the streets. Either you won’t be able to step outside at all, or if you somehow try, you’ll probably end up falling into a pothole,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking her humorous criticism further, Sakshi compared Gurgaon to a poorly executed passion project undertaken by the privileged child of a wealthy businessman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking her humorous criticism further, Sakshi compared Gurgaon to a poorly executed passion project undertaken by the privileged child of a wealthy businessman. {{/usCountry}}

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“Gurgaon gives me the vibe of a city built by the spoiled son of an extremely rich man. He probably told his father, ‘Dad, I want my own city, and I’ll build it exactly the way I want.’ But the guy clearly had no idea what he was doing because, well, he was a nepotism baby. So, he just threw everything together and created this city. Honestly, I can’t think of a better explanation,” she added.

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She also spoke about the frustration of travelling through the city every day. “Travelling here is unbelievably frustrating, and I have to deal with it every single day. It genuinely makes me wonder, ‘Where the hell have I ended up?’”

Sakshi shared the clip with the caption, “On the brighter side, aapki tolerance high hoti hai.”

Watch the clip here:

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Social media users relate to Gurgaon rant

The video prompted several users to share their own experiences of living and travelling in Gurgaon. “‘Gurgaon is like ginger—it has sprouted everywhere’ is the most visual and accurate description of the city. I’m definitely going to use this phrase from now on. Thank you!” one person wrote.

Another user agreed with her criticism and commented, “Agreed! What planning, though? Every road is dug up, dust is everywhere, and half the streets do not even have proper lighting. It is honestly so frustrating.”

“Sadly stuck in this city for lifetime,” read another reaction. A Bengaluru resident, meanwhile, offered a different perspective, writing, “Come to Bangalore, and Gurgaon will start looking good.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)