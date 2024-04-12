 Gurgaon man gets video call about courier containing ‘illegal goods and drugs’, loses ₹24 lakh. Here's what happened | Trending - Hindustan Times
Gurgaon man gets video call about courier containing ‘illegal goods and drugs’, loses 24 lakh. Here's what happened

PTI |
Apr 12, 2024 08:43 PM IST

A Gurgaon man named Shashank Yadav registered an FIR at Cyber East Police Station after getting scammed of ₹24 lakh.

Unidentified cyber thugs allegedly duped a local resident of 24 lakh here by posing as police officers and pretending to investigate a courier in his name containing "illegal goods and drugs", said police.

The Gurgaon man received a video call from a scammer posing as a police officer. (Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)
The Gurgaon man received a video call from a scammer posing as a police officer. (Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

The accused, posing as police officers, made a video call on the pretext of investigation and allegedly transferred money after taking details of the victim's bank accounts. An FIR was registered at the Cyber East Police Station, they added.

According to the complaint filed by Shashank Yadav, a resident of Sector 40, Gurgaon, he received a phone call recently, in which the caller introduced himself as an employee of a courier company and claimed that the courier in his name contained "illegal goods and drugs."

"The cyber thugs, posing as police officers, talked to me through video calls and took information related to my accounts and online transferred a total of 24 lakh in several transactions in the name of security. The accused had claimed that my money would be returned, but after the money was transferred, they switched off their phones and then I found that I was duped and I moved to the police," Yadav said in his complaint.

