Woman tries buying 4 dozen eggs for 49 online in Bengaluru, ends up losing 48,000. Here’s what happened

A woman in Bengaluru fell into the trap of scammers after she tried to buy four dozen eggs online. As per reports, the woman came across an offer of four dozen (48) eggs being sold at only ₹49. However, when she tried to encash the offer she was left with a charge of over ₹48,000 on her credit card. A woman from Bengaluru ended up losing over ₹ 48,000 after she tried purchasing eggs for ₹ 49. (Unsplash/@foodiesfeed)

The woman, referred to as Shivani by the Times of India (TOI), is a resident of Vasanthnagar in Bengaluru. As per the outlet, the woman claimed that she came across an advertisement link where a reputed company was selling eggs at a low rate.

"There was a shopping link mentioned on the ad. When I clicked on the same, it took me to a page where there was a description of how hens were reared and the eggs collected and delivered," she told TOI. She shared that according to the ad the company was selling eight dozen eggs for ₹99 and that too without any delivery charges.

"I chose to buy four dozen eggs for ₹49. When I proceeded to place the order, it took me to a contact information page,” she added.

According to the outlet, things started taking a turn when she entered her card details and money was deducted from her account without her even entering the OTP.

"I entered my details and clicked on it to place the order. It took me to the next page where they had payment options only through credit cards. I entered my credit card details, including the expiry date and CVV number, and clicked on 'proceed to payment'. I received an OTP on my registered mobile number. Before I entered the OTP, a total of ₹48,199 was debited from my credit card account (and was transferred) to an account named 'Shine Mobile HU',” Shivani told the outlet.

At this point she would have lost more money had she not received a call from her bank, reported TOI. "I explained to them about the fraud and they blocked my account. I called the cyber crime helpline (1930) and they directed me to lodge a complaint at the nearest police station," she told the outlet.

A case is registered under the IT Act and the matter is currently under investigation.