Gurgaon woman breaks down 1.58 lakh monthly living expenses as a couple: ‘Adulting here isn’t cheap’

A Gurgaon woman has sparked a conversation online after sharing a detailed breakdown of her monthly expenses as a 26 year old living with her husband in the city. Taking to Instagram, Mansi Patel posted a video explaining how their spending touched ₹1.58 lakh in a month, including rent, bills, groceries, investments and a birthday purchase.

A Gurgaon woman revealed her monthly budget.(Instagram/24hoursofmansi)

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(Also read: Gurgaon man breaks down ₹90,000 monthly spending: ‘I don’t party, but adulting is one long bill’)

In the video, Patel said, “Here's how much we spend in a month as a 26-year-old couple in Gurgaon. We live in a fully furnished 2BHK. Rent is 35,000 rupees, standard for a furnished place here. Electricity hits around 3,500 rupees depending on the AC, and society maintenance is another 5,000 rupees.”

She further added that entertainment, internet bills and subscriptions cost them around ₹3,000, while gym expenses came to about ₹3,100 per month. Their commute cost stood at nearly ₹1,500, as she was working from home and her husband used a cab for office.

‘Adulting here is not cheap at all’

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{{^usCountry}} Patel said groceries and essentials ranged between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000. Since the couple enjoys the Gurgaon food scene, eating out and ordering in added another ₹3,000 to their monthly expenses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patel said groceries and essentials ranged between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000. Since the couple enjoys the Gurgaon food scene, eating out and ordering in added another ₹3,000 to their monthly expenses. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She also said, “We are disciplined too, putting away rupees 50,000 for SIPs. Fuel and random Amazon hauls take around 7,000 rupees. The damage this month? My birthday. My husband got me gold worth 36,000 rupees. Not a regular expense, but a beautiful one. Total damage: 1,58,000 rupees. The expenses were alarming, but so is Gurgaon. Adulting here is not cheap at all.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also said, “We are disciplined too, putting away rupees 50,000 for SIPs. Fuel and random Amazon hauls take around 7,000 rupees. The damage this month? My birthday. My husband got me gold worth 36,000 rupees. Not a regular expense, but a beautiful one. Total damage: 1,58,000 rupees. The expenses were alarming, but so is Gurgaon. Adulting here is not cheap at all.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, “Gurgaon is not for the weak. Here’s the breakdown of what it actually costs to live as a 26-year-old couple in the city. From standard 2BHK rents to the unavoidable "Birthday Damage" We try to keep it balanced with SIPs, but some months the bank statement just hits different. Adulting in a Tier-1 city is basically just one long bill.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, “Gurgaon is not for the weak. Here’s the breakdown of what it actually costs to live as a 26-year-old couple in the city. From standard 2BHK rents to the unavoidable "Birthday Damage" We try to keep it balanced with SIPs, but some months the bank statement just hits different. Adulting in a Tier-1 city is basically just one long bill.” {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to expense breakdown

The clip received several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “Gurgaon rent and maintenance are becoming impossible for young couples.” Another said, “At least they are investing ₹50,000, that is the real achievement.” A third commented, “This is why people say Tier 1 city life looks glamorous but drains your salary.”

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(Also read: Gurgaon couple breaks down monthly expenses with ₹37,000 rent)

Another user wrote, “The birthday gold expense is not monthly, so the total should be seen with context.” Someone else said, “ ₹35,000 for a furnished 2BHK in Gurgaon actually sounds normal now.” A user added, “Adulting in Gurgaon is just bills, traffic and expensive food.” Another remarked, “This is a very honest breakdown of urban living costs.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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