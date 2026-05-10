Gurgaon woman gives tour of 25,000 studio apartment, internet calls it ‘highly overpriced’

A Gurgaon woman has sparked a discussion on Instagram after sharing a tour of her studio apartment, for which she pays ₹25,000 per month. The video, posted by Priyanka Reehl, shows the compact space and the amenities included in the rent, but many social media users felt the price was too high for what was being offered.

A Gurgaon woman shared a tour of her ₹ 25,000 studio flat, and internet users said it was too expensive.(Instagram/priyanka_reehl)

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(Also read: Delhi man breaks down how much his Gurgaon company spends on him beyond CTC: ‘ ₹81,400 a month’)

In the clip, Priyanka begins by showing the entrance of the apartment before moving to the washroom, bedroom area, kitchen and balcony. She says in the video, “This is what 25,000 gets you in Gurgaon, let me give you a short apartment tour. This is the entrance, then there’s this washroom, it has geyser and all.”

She then shows the bed area, adding that the space has enough storage for her belongings. “Coming to the bed area, again plenty of storage, all my clothes, everything fits in it,” she says.

‘My favourite part is the kitchen’

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{{^usCountry}} Priyanka says the kitchen is her favourite part of the apartment because it allows her to organise everything neatly. “My favorite part is the kitchen because it fits everything. Trust me, I have a lot of things, but you cannot see them all because all of them are very well organized in the cupboards and still some of the cupboards are empty,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyanka says the kitchen is her favourite part of the apartment because it allows her to organise everything neatly. “My favorite part is the kitchen because it fits everything. Trust me, I have a lot of things, but you cannot see them all because all of them are very well organized in the cupboards and still some of the cupboards are empty,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She also mentions that the apartment comes with a balcony, microwave, fridge and television. “There’s a balcony outside in which I can dry all my clothes. In the morning, the microwave comes with it, fridge of course, and the TV. Air purifier is rented because you know, I have to breathe,” she adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also mentions that the apartment comes with a balcony, microwave, fridge and television. “There’s a balcony outside in which I can dry all my clothes. In the morning, the microwave comes with it, fridge of course, and the TV. Air purifier is rented because you know, I have to breathe,” she adds. {{/usCountry}}

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However, she points out one drawback. “The only downside of this property is that there’s a construction site right like in front of me,” she says. Listing the positives, she adds, “Plus points are there’s Wi-Fi, power backup, water, laundry area, everything is included. I think my money is worth it.”

The video was shared with the caption, “Would you pay 25k for this?”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to the rent

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The clip drew several reactions, with many users calling the apartment overpriced. One user wrote, “Highly overpriced. Don’t promote or normalise this.” Another advised, “It's an advice, get a bigger 2BHK with all the amenities and split the rent with someone. Much better.”

A third user claimed, “Not at all. We are staying in a 3.5 BHK in Gurugram itself for just ₹24K, and that too in a proper society.” Another added, “I’ve seen much better places for ₹17K itself. Extremely spacious, separate kitchen and all the amenities. No offence to you at all, just saying you’re honestly paying way too much.”

(Also read: Gurgaon couple breaks down monthly expenses with ₹37,000 rent)

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Others compared it with their own rents. One user said, “I’m paying almost the same, around ₹16K, and getting nearly all the same benefits and amenities as you.” Another wrote, “I’m getting almost the same, or even a little more like inverter, WiFi and geyser, in just ₹10K in Gurugram.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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