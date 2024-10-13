Gurgaon's luxury apartments priced at 75 crore leave the internet in disbelief: ‘Better to buy apartment in Dubai'

A recent post by an X user, a self-described “recovering founder,” has sent ripples of disbelief through the social media landscape after revealing the staggering prices of luxury apartments in Gurgaon. Sharing images of DLF's latest high-end project, the X user, Abhinav Kukreja, showcased extravagant amenities such as a private theatre, a games room, an ice bath area, and top-notch spa facilities. However, the most shocking detail was the starting price of ₹75 crore for the smallest unit. A post revealed luxury apartments in Gurugram priced at ₹ 75 crore, sparking disbelief online.(X/@kukreja_abhinav)

"Can't believe they cooked this in Gurgaon," Kukreja remarked, adding to the astonishment surrounding the luxurious features and exorbitant costs of these apartments. This jaw-dropping price has led to comparisons with properties in some of the world's most iconic locations, with users even searching for the price of apartments in the Burj Khalifa for a frame of reference.

Context of the price

According to X user, the smallest unit in the new development measures a remarkable 9,500 square feet and is expected to fetch around ₹80,000 per square foot. "This means that there is now a building in Gurgaon where the cheapest home costs approximately ₹75 crore ($9 million)," he explained, further amplifying the shock among potential buyers and onlookers alike.

Reaction from internet

As social media users reacted, many expressed their disbelief and pondered alternatives. One user pointedly quipped, "You can get a facing view in Italy for the same price with much better facilities," highlighting the absurdity of the pricing in comparison to global options. Another chimed in, " ₹75 crore for a Gurgaon apartment or an apartment of the same size in the tallest and poshest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, where apartments start at ₹6 crore for 1 BHK. Tough choice..."

A user sarcastically stated, "I’ll just buy a small island for that price!" while another noted that "real estate in India is now officially out of reach for most people."