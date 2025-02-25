Hacked government TVs play AI video of Donald Trump sucking Elon Musk’s toes

Office TVs across US government agencies on Monday broadcast an AI video of Donald Trump sucking Elon Musk’s toes. The television sets were apparently hacked. FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk listens to U.S. President Donald Trump speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)

According to a report in Business Insider, some employees at the Department of Housing and Urban Development walked into office on Monday to be greeted by the AI video of the US president licking Musk’s feet. Superimposed on the clips were the words “Long live the real king” - apparently a reference to the growing idea that Elon Musk, not Trump, is running the US government.

It is also worth noting that last week, Trump had called himself a “king” on his Truth Social platform.

Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) employees were unable to figure out how to stop the video, which kept playing on loop across office TVs. They eventually resorted to unplugging the TV sets, reported The Telegraph.

One HUD employee told Business Insider that by the time they reached the office at 9 am, the video was no longer playing.

It is not clear who hacked the television sets and how long the video was allowed to play.

"Another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources. Appropriate action will be taken for all involved," a department spokesperson, Kasey Lovett, said in a statement to Business Insider.

Musk’s influence on Trump

Elon Musk is one of Donald Trump’s most-trusted allies. He spent $300 million on Trump’s reelection campaign and was appointed to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after Trump returned for a second term at the White House.

However, there are growing questions over Musk’s influence on the US president. Some people have raised concerns about his ‘over-reach’ in government matters as he is not an elected official.

Particular concern was raised over an incident where a small group of Musk’s aides reached the USAID headquarters in Washington, DC, and demanded access to the agency’s offices, including a secure room (SCIF) meant for classified and sensitive documents.