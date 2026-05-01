‘Half of Bangalore will be in Chikmagalur’: Viral video shows bumper-to-bumper traffic due to long weekend

A viral video capturing heavy traffic on the Bengaluru–Mangaluru highway during the long weekend has sparked widespread conversation online. As many residents headed out of the city between May 1 and 3, roads leading to popular getaway spots saw long queues of vehicles moving slowly, almost bumper to bumper.

Social media posts suggest a familiar pattern during extended weekends. (X@_Avykt)

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Social media posts suggest a familiar pattern during extended weekends. Many Bengaluru residents appeared to have planned trips to nearby hill stations and tourist hubs.

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One viral post summed it up, saying half the city would likely head towards Chikmagalur and Sakleshpur, while the rest would make their way to Mysuru and Kodagu. At the same time, some users pointed out that those staying back in the city could enjoy relatively empty roads and less crowded public spaces.

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{{^usCountry}} “ Half Bangalore will be in Chikmagalur - Sakleshpura. Other half will be in Mysuru - Kodagu. Meanwhile I’ll enjoy the traffic free roads and crowd free places. Happy long weekend to everyone,” post shared on X read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “ Half Bangalore will be in Chikmagalur - Sakleshpura. Other half will be in Mysuru - Kodagu. Meanwhile I’ll enjoy the traffic free roads and crowd free places. Happy long weekend to everyone,” post shared on X read. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Viral clip shows scale of congestion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Viral clip shows scale of congestion {{/usCountry}}

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The video circulating online shows a long stretch of vehicles lined up closely, highlighting the scale of the rush. The congestion reflects how quickly highways can get overwhelmed when large numbers of people travel at the same time during holidays.

Social media reactions

The clip triggered mixed reactions from users, ranging from observations about travel patterns to broader commentary on city life.

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“I guess most people goind ckm mysuru will be kannadigas alwa. These north people dont know much about these places Rather they go to kerala and Tamilnadu ansuthe,” a user said.

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“ Some Bengaluru crowds will be in Dandeli, Goa too. I regularly see BLR vehicles on Dharwad-Goa and Dharwad-Dandeli roads during weekends, ” another user wrote.

“Long weekends are the best time to explore our Tier 1 cities. They usually look like overburdened and underbuilt fifth world shitholes, but on long weekends, they look almost passable.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Trending Desk ...Read More The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights. Read Less

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