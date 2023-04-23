Home / Trending / Har Ek Friend Zaroori Hota Hai meets Friends in edited viral video. Watch

Har Ek Friend Zaroori Hota Hai meets Friends in edited viral video. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 23, 2023 11:47 AM IST

A video going viral shows Har Ek Friend Zaroori Hota jingle edited over clips of the 1994 American sitcom series Friends.

In 2011, Airtel's Har Ek Friend Zaroori Hota Hai jingle took TV by storm. The catchy song went on to become simply more than just an advertisement. Several people used to listen to this song on repeat, and many even had it as their ringtones. In fact, some people also made edited videos on this tune and dedicated them to their friends. Now, a video going viral shows this jingle edited over clips of the 1994 American sitcom series Friends.

The poster of popular American television sitcom, F.R.I.E.N.D.S(NBC)
The poster of popular American television sitcom, F.R.I.E.N.D.S(NBC)

You can see this edited video in a video shared by the Instagram page @writersofcinema. The clip begins to show several scenes from the show and the Har Ek Friend Zaroori Hota Hai jingle playing over it. The lyrics of the jingle match well with the scenes.

Watch the video below:

This clip was shared on March 9. Since being posted, it has been liked over one lakh times. The clip also has several comments. Many people loved this edited video.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Perfect editing doesn't exi-" Another added, "You are one of the best peeps for bringing this gem into this world." A third shared, "Wow! Thank you so much for this!!!" "This was so good," posted a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
airtel instagram video friends + 2 more
airtel instagram video friends + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out