Hardik Pandya’s cheeky send-off to Imam-ul-Haq post wicket goes viral

India is presently facing Pakistan in a World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Varied exciting moments from the match are keeping fans engrossed, and one involving Hardik Pandya has gone viral. The way Hardik broke into an animated gesture after claiming the wicket of Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has left people laughing out loud.

Hardik Pandya waving at Imam-ul-Haq after dismissing him.. (Screengrab)

ICC took to Instagram to share a video of the moment. “Hardik Pandya gets into the wickets tally,” they wrote along with the video. The clip shows him dismissing Iman and almost immediately waving him goodbye. The clip also captures Rohit Sharma roaring after Hardik took the second wicket for India.

Take a look at this video:

The video was posted less than an hour ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated close to 3.5 lakh views and counting. The share has also gathered nearly 60,000 likes. People posted varied comments about Hardik’s cheeky gesture towards Imam-ul-Haq.

Check how Instagram users react to the video:

“Pandya is fire,” wrote an Instagram user. “The bye-bye is hilarious,” added another. “Hardik is awesome,” posted a third. A few also reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticons.

India and Pakistan World Cup showdowns

The teams are facing each other for the eighth time in the World Cup history. Beginning in 1992, India has maintained a winning streak against Pakistan in the last seven World Cup matches.

