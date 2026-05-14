Harsh Goenka promotes WFH, cuts air travel for RPG employees after PM Modi’s austerity call

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens and companies to reduce fuel consumption amid growing pressure on global supply chains, RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka shared an internal advisory asking employees to adopt austerity and sustainability measures.

Harsh Goenka shared RPG Group’s austerity steps, including WFH, reduced air travel, EVs and sustainable commuting.(X/@hvgoenka)

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(Also read: ‘Kabhi socha nahin, but…’: Anupam Mittal announces 1-day WFH for 500 employees after PM Modi’s fuel-saving appeal)

Taking to X on Thursday, Goenka posted a letter issued to employees across the RPG Group. The note, signed by him, called on teams to support the national agenda through responsible resource utilisation and reduced dependence on fuel intensive practices.

The letter began by stating: “As you are aware, the Hon. Prime Minister has called for a renewed national focus on austerity and responsible resource utilisation.”

It further added: “As a Group, it is important that we demonstrate leadership by embracing these measures wholeheartedly and setting the right example for our teams.”

Work from home and reduced travel encouraged

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{{^usCountry}} In the advisory, Goenka laid out several directives for employees and management teams across the organisation. One of the key measures involved encouraging employees to work remotely wherever possible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the advisory, Goenka laid out several directives for employees and management teams across the organisation. One of the key measures involved encouraging employees to work remotely wherever possible. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The letter stated: “All employees who can work from home should be actively encouraged to do so, in line with our Group's Remote Working Policy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The letter stated: “All employees who can work from home should be actively encouraged to do so, in line with our Group's Remote Working Policy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The advisory also called for strict optimisation of travel. It said foreign travel should be “curtailed to the absolute minimum”, while domestic air travel should be “significantly reduced”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The advisory also called for strict optimisation of travel. It said foreign travel should be “curtailed to the absolute minimum”, while domestic air travel should be “significantly reduced”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The company also urged employees to avoid intercity conferences and meetings unless absolutely necessary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company also urged employees to avoid intercity conferences and meetings unless absolutely necessary. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Apart from limiting travel, the RPG Group encouraged a shift towards sustainable transportation. Goenka said all future company owned or site leased cars should preferably be electric or hybrid vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from limiting travel, the RPG Group encouraged a shift towards sustainable transportation. Goenka said all future company owned or site leased cars should preferably be electric or hybrid vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

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The letter also stressed the need to maximise virtual collaboration. “Internal reviews, interviews, and routine meetings should be conducted virtually to the greatest possible extent,” it read.

(Also read: Employee rejects WFH job over ‘webcam monitoring, 10-min screenshot’ policies)

Employees were additionally encouraged to use public transport, carpool, or travel through rail and metro systems whenever viable.

Goenka says corporates should follow the move

Sharing the letter publicly on X, Goenka wrote: “We in RPG have responded to our PM’s call with austerity and responsible resource allocations. I hope other corporates will follow suit.”

Check out the post here:

PM Modi’s fuel saving call

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The move came after PM Modi urged citizens to adopt austerity measures amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia and mounting pressure on global supply chains.

(Also read: ‘India loses hours daily in traffic’: Techie backs PM Modi’s work from home push)

The Prime Minister also encouraged people to use public transport, opt for carpooling whenever possible, and embrace work from home arrangements in roles where it is feasible.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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