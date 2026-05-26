Harsh Goenka questions Mumbai’s Breach Candy Club amid Delhi Gymkhana Club row: 'No Indian can be on...'

Industrialist and RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka has sparked a discussion on elitism and exclusivity in India after questioning the governance structure of Mumbai’s iconic Breach Candy Club amid the ongoing Delhi Gymkhana Club row.

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka. (File image)

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In a post on X, Goenka pointed to what he described as a contradiction between Mumbai’s progressive image and the legacy rules governing one of its most exclusive clubs.

“Mumbai never tires of talking about inclusivity and progress. Yet a few decades ago, Indians were not allowed membership at Breach Candy Club, Mumbai. Astonishingly, even today, no Indian can be on its Trust Committee — only a European living in Mumbai is allowed. The irony? The land belongs to the Maharashtra Government,” Goenka wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} (Also Read: Won't go and forcibly vacate: Centre tells Delhi high court over Delhi Gymkhana Club eviction) Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

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His remarks quickly went viral online, triggering reactions about colonial-era institutions, privilege and exclusivity in elite clubs.

One user wrote, “Mumbai has a very distinct SoBo culture , a Bandra complex , an air about staying in a locality where autos don't play and a boast about western suburbs . The bottom of the pyramid is Central Line . The sense of exclusivity and superiority is still prevalent and expresses itself.”

“This must be part of the Independence pact. Many such things, like calling the horse cart ‘Victoria’ or having a ‘Wheeler bookstore’ at every railway station, were legacy systems hard to break, but a lot has been cleared up in the past 10 years. Ironically, Mumbai real estate keeps pushing West names for their new constructions,” commented another.

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“The colonial hangover is hard to miss. Among India’s elite, a Gymkhana Club membership is still treated like a status symbol, while ordinary people are left stunned whenever the fees, waiting lists, or exclusivity behind these clubs come into public view,” wrote a third user.

“Wow! Shocking… maybe now the government will stop this nonsense and take action… can’t imagine this happening in our own country in this day and age,” said one user.

(Also Read: ‘Tragic’ vs ‘long overdue’: Mixed reactions pour in over notice to vacate iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club)

Delhi Gymkhana Club eviction

Goenka’s post comes at a time when Delhi Gymkhana Club, one of the national capital's elite landmarks rooted in history, is facing uncertainty after the Centre directed it to vacate its premises by June 5.

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The Land & Development Office (L&DO) under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said the 27.3-acre land parcel at 2, Safdarjung Road was required for “strengthening and securing defence infrastructure” and other public security purposes.

Located adjacent to the prime minister’s residence and surrounded by key government establishments, the land has been described by authorities as strategically sensitive.