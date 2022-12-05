Harsh Goenka’s ‘hierarchy of needs’ post may sum up a foodie’s ‘puri’ life

Harsh Goenka’s recent post with a food-related twist to Maslow's hierarchy of needs has left people chuckling. Furthermore, if you are someone who calls themselves a foodie, there is a high chance that you will relate to his post too.

The business tycoon shared a picture and captioned it “MY HIERARCHY OF NEEDS.” Styled after the famous chart of ‘Maslow's 5 Levels of Human Need’ by American psychologist Abraham Maslow, the pic shows how the things that Goenka ‘needs’ are certain food items.

Take a look at the post that may leave you chuckling:

MY HIERARCHY OF NEEDS pic.twitter.com/pl4QQzn1SM — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 4, 2022

The post was shared a day ago. Since being tweeted, the share has accumulated nearly 900 likes and counting. Additionally, the share has also been retweeted over 70 times. The tweet prompted people to post various comments.

“Aapne toh Puri needs fulfil kar di,” joked a Twitter user. To which, the business tycoon replied, “Haha.” Another Twitter user joined in and wrote, “Now I have to go to our local Indian store to get Haldiram's Bhelpuri mix. There should be emojis for Samosas and Bhelpuri.” A third commented, “According to Maslow's ... theory of hierarchy… Pani puri is self actualisation.” A fourth Twitter user posted “My ‘poori’ need gets defined in the answer of one line question, ‘Whether I had neend poori’?”.