Harsh Goenka shares screenshot of punny messages, netizens continue in comments

trending
Published on Oct 12, 2022 05:22 PM IST

Harsh Goenka shared a pun-filled post on Twitter with his 1.7 million followers.

Harsh Goenka shared this screenshot that has punny messages on Twitter.&nbsp;(Twitter/@hvgoenka)
ByArfa Javaid

Harsh Goenka often shares witty and hilarious posts on his social media accounts, especially on Twitter. And his posts never fail to amaze his followers. This time, he delighted his 1.7 million followers on the micro-blogging platform with a punny post. And the fun doesn't end here, as netizens shared their versions in the comments.

Harsh Goenka posted the screenshot with three grinning face emoticons. One of the messages read, "Uganda be kidding me." And the reply to it is as funny as the message itself: "Denmark my words, you will not find better puns." The pun-filled post has hooked netizens and may have the same effect on you.

Take a look at Harsh Goenka's Twitter post below:

The tweet was shared a day ago on Twitter and has since raked up more than 1,017 likes. It has also accumulated close to 100 retweets and several comments.

"Its Chile outside, but I have Togo to office," wrote a Twitter user. "Ghana laugh out!!" posted another. "OMan this is funny!" commented a third. "But plz Czech what's really India fridge…" shared a fourth. "Kenya stop this thread now?" questioned a fifth. What are your thoughts on this post by Harsh Goenka?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

its viral harsh goenka
