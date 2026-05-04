Harsh Goenka welcomes BJP’s Bengal surge: ‘Development will be back, jobs will follow’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday crossed the majority mark in the West Bengal election, derailing Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's ambition of a consecutive fourth term. For Harsh Goenka, BJP’s likely victory in West Bengal signals a bright future.

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka weighed in on the West Bengal election result (Livemint)

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In a post shared on X this afternoon, the Mumbai-based billionaire claimed that Bengal’s business community is “absolutely delighted” with the results of the elections.

Harsh Goenka on West Bengal election

Harsh Goenka, chairperson of RPG Group, said in his X post that BJP will bring development back on the agenda in West Bengal, while creating jobs that will in turn bring investments to the state.

“Development will be back on the agenda. Jobs and investments will follow,” the 68-year-old businessman said in his X post. “A stronger, more cohesive social climate will emerge.”

“A decisive mandate for BJP is the catalyst Bengal’s economy has been waiting for,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} BJP’s lead in West Bengal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP’s lead in West Bengal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The BJP is forging a possible victory path in West Bengal with leads in 192 seats against the ruling TMC's 94. It is also surging ahead in Assam, according to trends on the Election Commission website. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP is forging a possible victory path in West Bengal with leads in 192 seats against the ruling TMC's 94. It is also surging ahead in Assam, according to trends on the Election Commission website. {{/usCountry}}

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If it wins, the BJP will form its first-ever government in West Bengal, breaching a state that saw the Trinamool Congress' rule for 15 years and a 34-year period of rule of Communists before that.

(Also read: Who won West Bengal election: Full list of BJP, TMC leads and trails in high-stakes battle)

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the election outcome has exposed deep cracks within the opposition bloc.

"The biggest takeaway of this election is that the 'INDI' alliance has completely broken and vanished. Rahul Gandhi has failed to lead the alliance. It was shown in the entire election that Rahul Gandhi failed to handle the 'INDI' alliance," Poonawalla said in a post on X.

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