Harsha Bhogle calls out IndiGo for their 'uncaring attitude' after watching elderly couple's struggles

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took X to express his disappointment with IndiGo. In his post, he detailed how an elderly couple who had paid for their seats in the front row were moved to row 19 without any explanation. Bhogle also shared that the man was struggling to walk till the back of the plane. Soon after the post went viral, the airlines also reacted to it. Harsha Bhogle slammed IndiGo on X.

"The gentleman was going to struggle to walk till row 19 in a narrow passage. But who cares? A few people had to make a noise and point out the immorality and only then, thanks to the pleasant cabin crew, were the original seats restored. But, and this is the point, they had to make a noise; otherwise, Indigo was going to get them to walk till 19 and check after boarding was complete if they could be assigned 4, which meant they would have to walk back," wrote Harsh Bhogle in his post. (Also Read: SpiceJet flight delay and overpriced food at Delhi's T1 airport leaves Redditor frustrated)

He further added, "The elderly lady was meekly complaining about how this is a common occurrence and how it is stressful for people their age to travel #Indigo. 'I wish they didn't have a monopoly,' she said. Such a pity. I am sure @IndiGo6E; you can sensitise your ground staff to put the passenger first occasionally. It was so disappointing to see how casually they were moving elderly passengers. With success comes responsibility. As someone who is proud of a successful Indian enterprise, I hope you can be more sensitive and not institutionalise this uncaring attitude."

Take a look at his post here:

This post was shared on August 24. Since being posted, it has gained moree than five lakh views. The share also has over 6,600 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

IndiGo also replied to him and wrote, "Mr Bhogle, thank you for bringing this to our attention and taking the time to speak with us. We sincerely regret the confusion that caused inconvenience to the customers. Our crew quickly intervened, ensuring they travelled comfortably in their originally assigned seats. We've also reached out to the customers to address this personally. We truly appreciate your understanding and look forward to serving you again soon."

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "IndiGo is an auto rickshaw in the air. Can't complain much. If anyone is really paying for preferred seats, better go with air india or vistara. Been travelling a lot with AI, they are worth the little premium on the fares."

Another X user, Ishwar Singh, posted, "Cattle class treatment is becuase of monopoly. These things change quickly when competition forces a level playing field. The next few years would be pretty bad for domestic aviation. Need at least 5-6 big players to transform the industry. Route monopoly is another challenge."

A third added, "This tweet strikes a chord. @IndiGo6E has the opportunity to set an example in customer care, not just in cost-efficiency."