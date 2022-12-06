Harshdeep Kaur sings Gud Nal Ishq Mitha with her baby boy in viral video, netizens heart it

What do you do when the day is getting you down? Scroll through your social media feeds endlessly or watch videos from your favourite category. And if you're currently looking for a little pick-me-up content that involves babies, then we have a video that will surely lift your spirits and brighten up your day. The video captures Harshdeep Kaur singing Gud Nal Ishq Mitha with her baby boy Hunar Singh, and it is pretty uplifting to watch.

“Who needs Nursery Rhymes when you can sing Mamma’s Songs. Don’t miss the ‘Bruaaaaaaaah’ in the end,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video opens to show Harshdeep Kaur singing “O kudion gud kinne kha lya”, and Hunar Singh completes the line by saying, “Sweety”. She then sings, “Gud vaali chaah kinne piti”, and he again says, “Sweety”. As the video progresses, the mother-son duo continues singing the song and the toddler's expressions are the highlights of the video. Towards the end, he says “Burrah” multiple times, and it has won the hearts of many.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared three days ago on Instagram, and it has since gathered more than 3.1 lakh views and several comments.

“Hahahah wwowww!! And Burrrraaaa makes him a true Punjabi,” wrote Rochak Kohli in the comments. Singer Salim Merchant commented “Burrrrrrrraaaahhh!! This is so cute” with heart emoticons. “Hahahahahaha. Best,” shared singer Akriti Kakar. Actor and choreographer Shivani Patel Nihalani posted, “How cute !!” “Hunar is best,” remarked musician Parampara Tandon.

