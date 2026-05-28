Haryana woman claims company revoked offer letter 2 days before joining: 'Hiring system is genuinely broken'

Calling the experience a sign of a “broken” hiring system, Chauhan criticised companies for what she described as poor planning and lack of accountability in recruitment. “Some companies are running hiring like it’s speed dating. No alignment. No accountability. No planning. Just vibes, interviews, assignments, false urgency and last-minute chaos,” she wrote.

In a LinkedIn post, Muskan Chauhan said that she had gone through “5 interview rounds, a case study, office visits, multiple discussions, and an actual offer letter” before the company abruptly withdrew the offer. “The employee who was leaving decided to stay back,” she wrote, explaining the reason given to her.

A Haryana -based professional has sparked a debate online after revealing that her job offer was revoked just 2 days before her joining date, despite clearing multiple interview rounds and receiving an official offer letter.

Chauhan further argued that candidates are expected to remain professional throughout the hiring process, complete unpaid assignments and respect timelines, while companies often fail to uphold the same standards. “But companies? They can revoke an offer 48 hours before joining and call it ‘unfortunate circumstances,’” she said.

She added that job seekers often make major life decisions after receiving offer letters. “People build plans around offer letters. They reject other opportunities. They inform families. They prepare mentally for a new chapter,” Chauhan wrote.

She also claimed that such incidents are becoming increasingly common. “Every other week I hear: ‘Offer got delayed.’ ‘Role suddenly closed.’ ‘Hiring freeze after final round.’ ‘Position put on hold.’ ‘Offer revoked.’ At his point candidates are not being hired. They’re being kept on standby,” she added.

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Social media reactions Chauhan's post quickly gained traction online, with many users sharing similar experiences and debating accountability in corporate hiring.

One user wrote, “Hiring processes impact real lives, not just recruitment pipelines and dashboards.”

“This is a lawsuit pending. I don't understand why most people do not get it. If both parties signed the offer letter, the offer letter itself says about termination clause, and a certain days notice. This is not followed. This is a simple lawsuit. You won't get the job but you will be compensated if played right,” commented another.

“This is 100% unethical practice and poor HR management from the specific company. You should definitely bring the company name public,” wrote a third user.

However, some users pointed out that companies also face last-minute withdrawals from candidates. “I know many candidates who have accepted the offers but didn't join. Many don't even notify their intentions in time,” one user wrote.

“We have faced similar issues but from the candidate side. Indians lack professionalism and ethics. We have faced losses worth lakhs due to this,” commented another.