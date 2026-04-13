HCL employees get a surprise perk after Arijit Singh concert: ‘Itni expectations nahi thi HCL se’

HCL Group marked 50 years of its journey by organising a private Arijit Singh concert for employees at its Noida campus. Billionaire founder Shiv Nadar made a rare public appearance at the milestone event, along with wife Kiran Nadar and daughter Roshni Nadar, who now serves as chairperson of the IT consulting giant.

HCL Group organised a private Arijit Singh concert for employees in Delhi NCR.

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For employees, witnessing Arijit Singh live was not the only perk — HCL Technologies also made sure that staff members had a way of reaching home safely after the concert. Employee Ayush Singh revealed in an Instagram video that HCL got Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to extend metro timings for HCL employees.

(Also read: Indian company celebrates 50 years with Arijit Singh concert, videos go viral. Watch)

‘Perks of being tech guy at HCL’

In his now-viral Instagram video, HCL Technologies employee Ayush Singh shared how staff members got to ride for free on the Delhi Metro after the Saturday night concert. He revealed that Delhi Metro timings were extended till 12:30 am for HCL employees, who also got to ride for free.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh’s Instagram video shows employees getting free entry to the station by showing their HCL ID cards to the guards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh’s Instagram video shows employees getting free entry to the station by showing their HCL ID cards to the guards. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “These are all HCL employees and we have free entry and Metro access till 12:30. Like this is unbelievable, itni expectations nahi thi meri HCL se (I did not have this expectation from HCL),” he said in the clip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These are all HCL employees and we have free entry and Metro access till 12:30. Like this is unbelievable, itni expectations nahi thi meri HCL se (I did not have this expectation from HCL),” he said in the clip. {{/usCountry}}

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“Aaj HCL walon ne Delhi Metro hi free kar diya hai… to be honest, this was the best part of the concert,” Singh said in his video.

The onscreen caption on his video read, “Perks of being a tech guy at HCLTech”.

The video has gone viral with 2.8 million views on Instagram, along with over 700 comments.

“Not only Delhi Metro but also Noida Metro. Power of HCL Tech,” read one comment. “They should have arranged a cab instead,” another suggested.

50 years of HCLTech

HCLTech was founded in 1976 by a group of eight engineers, led by Shiv Nadar. Nadar transformed the IT hardware company into a global IT enterprise over three decades.

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HCL Group is now celebrating its 50 year anniversary. Chairperson Roshni Nadar announced during the Arijit Singh concert that the company will host nine concerts for employees across nine cities in the next one year.

The next concert for HCL employees will take place in Lucknow towards the end of April. Pritam is expected to headline the event.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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