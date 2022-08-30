Heard Kundi Lagalo? Here's its AR Rahman remix with Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor's Wat Wat Wat

If you are a regular user of social media platforms, then you will probably have a fair idea about the songs and audio that keep going viral on it. One such song that has recently been going all kinds of viral and has therefore become a part of several trending Instagram Reels, is known as Kundi Lagalo. The catchy beats of this song have made sure to launch it to fame and it has been part of the film RaanBaazaar which has been released in the year 2022. And a musician on Instagram has given it an AR Rahman twist when he combined this song with the iconic Wat Wat Wat from the film Tamasha, which was released in the year 2015. This viral remix of the two hit songs has made it all the more enjoyable and pretty much everyone who has heard it so far has loved it, and we can guarantee the same for you.

Wat Wat Wat was performed by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh, along with AR Rahman. This particular video has been shared on Instagram on the page of a musician who goes by Saahel. He has over 1.85 lakh dedicated followers on his page who look forward to his regular updates and videos of his music. He has captioned this video by writing, “Kundi Lagalo X Wat Wat Wat. Share it with someone who’d enjoy listening to this.”

Watch the video right here:

Posted on August 20, this video has over 6.63 lakh likes on it so far.

“How creative you are, touchwood. The Indian music industry needs you,” commented an Instagram user. “Couldn't imagine...This song can turn this beautiful, dude you are amazing,” posted another. “It's stunning, dude!” shared a third.