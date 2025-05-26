Heartbroken after breakup, UK skydiver didn’t open parachute, fell 10,000 feet to her death

A 32-year-old skydiver is suspected to have jumped 10,000 feet in the sky, a day after she split with her boyfriend, a report by Daily Mail said. With over 400 jumps, Jade Damarell was an experienced parachutist, and police quickly ruled out accidents or suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. Initially, it was assumed that the death was a tragic accident.(Representational)

According to the report, Damarell, a resident of South Wales, had broken up with her boyfriend, 26-year-old Ben Goodfellow, another skydiver, the night before she took the fateful jump. The pair had been dating for over six months and lived at a property rented to parachutists near the airfield for several months.

"The two of them were inseparable. They spent all their time together; they didn't really engage with anyone else. They did skydives together all the time. They had been living in the lodgings since Christmas and had been together a couple of more months before that. The night before Jade died, Ben called off the relationship. He went to work the next day, and that's when Jade fell to her death," a friend told the Daily Mail.

Suicide note found, say friends.

Initially, it was assumed that the death was a tragic accident. Still, SkyHigh Skydiving later issued a statement saying it was suspected to be 'a deliberate act', after an investigation revealed no reason to suspect failure in the diving equipment.

Friends of Jade Damarell say police discovered a suicide note referencing her recent breakup, and believe she deliberately chose not to deploy her parachute during a skydive, plummeting over 120mph to her death. The experienced skydiver had completed more than 80 jumps this year.

Emergency services rushed to Wreford’s Farm in Shotton Colliery, where she landed, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290