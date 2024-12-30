Heartbroken father fulfils dead son’s wish to be a model, walks the ramp: ‘Dil pe pathar rakh ke…’

A story of how a man lost weight and walked the ramp to fulfil the wish of his son, who died at the age of 18, has left people emotional. Naveenn Kaamboj lost his son to an unfortunate incident during Holi, and after that, he decided to be a model to honour his late child. A father walking the ramp to fulfil his son’s wish to be a model who passed away. (Instagram/@dinesh.mohan.58)

Dinesh Mohan, who battled depression and started his modelling journey at the age of 55, gave a platform to Kaamboj. He also shared a video of the dad walking the ramp.

"It’s a story of loss and sadness and exemplary courage… Bravo Naveenn Kaamboj. He lost his very handsome 18-year-old son last year in an unfortunate road accident on the day of Holi," Mohan wrote, adding that Kaamboj approached him and expressed his desire to be a model to "commemorate the memory of his late son."

"Through sheer willpower, pulled himself (Kaamboj) out of depression and underwent weight loss of many kgs," Mohan added. He concluded his post by adding, "grief is deep but love is deeper."

Take a look at the video:

Social media is emotional:

An individual wrote, “I’m so sorry to hear that.” Another added, “O my God. Hats off to this courageous man.” A third joined, “Dil pe pathar rakh ke itna confidence se ramp wark krneke liya dil se salut.” A fourth wrote, “Loads of love and thousands of hugs to this man.”

In an Instagram post, Kaamboj opened up about his son’s death and his modelling journey. He talked about his and his son’s dreams, adding that his child passed away “at the tender age of 18 in a tragic and unforeseen incident.”

“Unbearable grief”

“When Karan left us, it felt impossible to bring those dreams to life. For a year, I lived in the shadow of unbearable grief, trying to make sense of the void he left behind. But on his first death anniversary, I made myself a promise: to honor his memory by bringing his dreams to life, in my own way,” Kaamboj wrote.

Drastic weight loss:

Kaamboj also talked about being 100 kg when he started his modelling journey, but with the help of his wife, daughter, and youngest son, he was able to overcome the obstacle to fulfill his son’s wish. He also thanked those who helped him in his modelling journey.