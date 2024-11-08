Grandpa receives hate for dancing at teen grandson's funeral, shares heart wrenching reason behind his decision

A heartbreaking video of an Italian grandpa dancing frantically at his teen grandson’s funeral has surfaced online. Following this, he faced criticism from social media users. The 66-year-old has now opened up about why he danced at his 15-year-old family member’s funeral, who was tragically killed in a road accident. Gino Gentilin said he danced as he felt his grandson wanted him to perform. The image shows a grandpa dancing at his grandson's funeral. (Screengrab)

“Dance saved me”

"In my case, it was that dance that saved me. When I finished dancing in front of my grandson's coffin, I clearly heard his voice in my head. He said to me: 'Thank you, Grandpa.' And suddenly I felt empty, as if a lot of that suffering that I carried inside me had come out,” the bricklayer told local media Corriere Del Veneto. Gentilin performed after taking permission from his son and daughter-in-law, who graciously approved.

"It was my idea, but first I asked my son and Kevin's mother if they were okay with it. The speaker started pumping out music: first 883, then Brothers and finally a remix of DJ Matrix. In those moments I felt Kevin's presence among us, and I felt that he wanted me to dance with him, so that we could have fun together once again,” the grandpa continued.

“I apologise if…”

When the video of the old man’s dance went viral, it attracted many negative comments from social media users. Addressing the controversy, he said, “What I didn't know was that they would film the scene with their cell phones and that the video would end up on social media and in the newspapers. I apologise if I have offended anyone's sensibilities, but believe me: that dance, a declaration of love, saved me."

“Two kindred spirits”

Talking about the relationship they shared, Gentilin told the outlet that they talked every night, and the teen told him everything about his “projects and passions.”

“Every occasion was good for asking me to go with him and his friends to the disco. And under the DJ console, more than grandfather and grandson we seemed like two accomplices who had a lot of fun dancing together,” the heartbroken grandfather revealed.

How did the teen pass away?

The 15-year-old was riding a Vespa while on his way to school when a car suddenly hit him. Gentilin then revealed the heartwrenching final moments of the teen.

“I got there a few minutes after the accident, he was lying on the ground and I sat down next to him. We stayed like that for at least half an hour. He was already dead and I remember that, while I was caressing him, I kept wondering why we couldn't switch bodies,” he said.