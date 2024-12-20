Tamil Nadu family celebrates death of 96-year-old woman to fulfil her last wish. Here is how it went

In a unique gesture, a family from Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district turned the funeral of woman into a festive celebration to fulfil her last wish. A glimpse from the funeral celebrations of Nagammal in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district.

Nagammal, a 96-year-old woman from Usilampatti who was a wife of temple priest Paramathadevar, recently passed away due to age-related health issues. Before her death, Nagammal expressed a desire for her funeral to be celebrated joyfully with songs and dances, rather than being marked by sorrow and mourning. She was survived by two sons, four daughters, and 78 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, spanning three generations.

While she was on the verge of death, Nagammal expressed her desire for her funeral to be celebrated grandly with various music and dance programs performed by her family members. She wanted her loved ones to bid her farewell with happiness.

How the celebrations went?

Honoring her wish, her family organized a vibrant farewell with music, dance performances by grandchildren and children from the village, and traditional folk arts. Women performed the Kummi, a popular folk dance from Tamil Nadu. The younger members of the family even showcased their talent through various performances.

What started as a funeral ceremony soon turned into a festive gathering which looked like an annual village fair. Family members, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren said ‘goodbye’ to Nagammal, just like how she wished. The traditional mourning songs were also played in the end.

The family's heartfelt effort to fulfill Nagammal’s last wish was praised by everyone in the community. In a region known for its traditional customs, Nagammal’s family set an inspiring example by transforming a sad and tearful event into a celebration of her long and fulfilled life.

The pictures and videos of funeral celebrations are viral on social media with users discussing on how natural deaths must be celebrated as it is inevitable.